DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-10.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.81 billion.

Shares of DKS traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.96. 36,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,488. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.18.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

