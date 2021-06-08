Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading Down 27.1% Over Last Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $373,604.19 and approximately $69.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.15 or 0.00763480 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

