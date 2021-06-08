DigitalBits Hits 1-Day Volume of $341,169.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $27.05 million and approximately $341,169.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00500166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004143 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00021873 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.01417163 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,377,240 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

