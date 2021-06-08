Digitalcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $628,653.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,451,473 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

