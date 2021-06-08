Digitex Token Market Capitalization Reaches $5.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Digitex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00995014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.33 or 0.09655274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051441 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

