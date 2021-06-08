Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Cap Reaches $4.37 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.53 or 0.00183218 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $786,985.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00026148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00983374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.35 or 0.09486306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050619 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,665 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

