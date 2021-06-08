Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 120,921 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Forterra worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Forterra by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,573 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.40. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

FRTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

