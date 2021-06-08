Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 42,912 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Fastly worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,317,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,588,405.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,235,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.18. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

