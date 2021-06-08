Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 63,016 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

