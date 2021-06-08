Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,494 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.17% of Capstar Financial worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.60. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.