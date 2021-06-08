Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,899 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Celestica worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Celestica by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Celestica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

CLS opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

