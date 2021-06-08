Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 12,597 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Alamos Gold worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,162 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.