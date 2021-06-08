Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 446,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of VEON worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VEON by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VEON by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,674 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VEON by 6,147,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 614,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 614,700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 795,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

VEON opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. Analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

