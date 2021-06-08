Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.43% of New Senior Investment Group worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 729,984 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,103,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,564,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 290,757 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 713.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 258,682 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $593.45 million, a P/E ratio of -30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.04. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

