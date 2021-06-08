Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.60% of USA Truck worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

