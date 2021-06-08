Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of ASE Technology worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,247,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 128,777 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASX stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

