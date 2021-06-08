Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.25% of Penn Virginia worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $361.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.57.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

