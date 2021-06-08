Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of SSR Mining worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SSR Mining by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in SSR Mining by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SSR Mining by 3,307.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

