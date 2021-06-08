Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Fulgent Genetics worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.20.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $11,775,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

