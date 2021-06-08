Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.95% of Acacia Research worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65,212 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.56. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.