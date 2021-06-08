Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.93 Million Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of Brightcove worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Brightcove by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brightcove news, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.32 million, a PE ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

