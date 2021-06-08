Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,733 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.79% of Amtech Systems worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 152,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,873 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

ASYS stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $139.61 million, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASYS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.