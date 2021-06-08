Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.53% of SmartFinancial worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 221,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $374.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

