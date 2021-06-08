Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.09% of Aviat Networks worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

AVNW opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.03. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

