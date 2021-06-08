Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 934,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.08% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LTRPA opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $324.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.54.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

