Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 12,752 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.72% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $772,164.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. Insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $877,269 in the last quarter.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.94.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

