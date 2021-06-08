Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,534,000 after purchasing an additional 452,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,903,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,721,000 after acquiring an additional 71,231 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

