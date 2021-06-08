Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of AxoGen worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in AxoGen by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AxoGen by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 151,266 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AxoGen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 208,820 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.18 million, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.69.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.