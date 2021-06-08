Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.29% of Aspen Aerogels worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.41. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

