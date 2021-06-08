Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of SolarWinds worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,835,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

SWI opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

