Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.30% of ZIX worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZIXI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

