Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Canopy Growth worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,249,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

