Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 164,996 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 164,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Gildan Activewear worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,384,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,780,000 after purchasing an additional 139,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 66,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -255.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

