Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,469 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,012,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.37% of Nordic American Tankers worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

NAT opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.60 million, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

