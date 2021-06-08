Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,357 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 39,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.15% of Ardmore Shipping worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 69,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

