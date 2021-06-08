Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,355 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.26% of GAMCO Investors worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,793. Company insiders own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBL opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $676.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.66.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

