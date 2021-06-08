Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 49,511 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Braskem worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE BAK opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.53 and a beta of 1.59. Braskem S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

