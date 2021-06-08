Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIISY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

DIISY stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 6.97%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

