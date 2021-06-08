Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $22.97. 18,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 22,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 19.99% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

