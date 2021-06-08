Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.82

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.82 and last traded at $124.73, with a volume of 21080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.