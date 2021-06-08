DODO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $38.98 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, DODO has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00004297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $156.34 million and approximately $38.98 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.01000968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.67 or 0.09648465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051012 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

