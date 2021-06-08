Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $41.07 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $41.07 billion and approximately $4.42 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00476247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,939,361,256 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

