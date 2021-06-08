Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $206.00 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.