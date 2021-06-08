Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.81. 92,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,876. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.