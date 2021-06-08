Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$61.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DOL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.25.

Shares of Dollarama stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.19. 171,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,587. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$44.45 and a 12-month high of C$58.53. The company has a market cap of C$16.81 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.25.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.5970549 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at C$63,969,050.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

