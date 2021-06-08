Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 383 ($5.00). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 379.40 ($4.96), with a volume of 417,881 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 368.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 2,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

