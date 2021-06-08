Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.410–1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.03 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.390–0.350 EPS.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,223. Domo has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOMO. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

