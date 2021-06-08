Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.390–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.74 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.410–1.330 EPS.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. 16,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,223. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

