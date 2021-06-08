Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.390–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.74 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.410–1.330 EPS.
Shares of DOMO stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. 16,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,223. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.96.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
