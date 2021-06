Donald McGurk Sells 136,000 Shares of Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) insider Donald McGurk sold 136,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.33 ($13.09), for a total value of A$2,492,880.00 ($1,780,628.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Codan alerts:

Codan Company Profile

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments worldwide. It operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for tactical and land mobile radios.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.