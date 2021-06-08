Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.280-2.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,333. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.